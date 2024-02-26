Waco police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of a 17-year-old female

WACO, Texas — Waco police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 17-year-old female on Feb. 25.

18-year-old Jada Millwood has been charged with manslaughter after a shooting occurred in the 3900 block of S. Jack Kultgen Expressway around 1:39 a.m. on Sunday, police said.

While at the scene, police said they found a 17-year-old female with a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. The female was transported to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police said Millwood stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers. Authorities said in their initial investigation they learned Millwood had been recklessly handling a firearm when it discharged and shot the 17-year-old female.

Millwood was transported to the McLennan County Jail.

Next of kin has been notified.

Waco PD said this is an ongoing investigation and marks the third homicide case of 2024.