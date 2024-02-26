3 homicides occur in 48 hours in Waco; 3 killed, 2 injured

WACO, Texas — Waco Police are investigating three separate homicides that occurred within three days of each other, taking the lives of three people and leaving two teenagers injured.

The first happened on Friday at 1:08 a.m. in the 200 block of Mary Avenue.

According to police, it was an altercation between multiple victims that left one person dead.

The victim is 41-year-old Gilberto Moralez — police are still looking for the suspects.

The second shooting happened Saturday at 3:01 a.m. in the 600 block of Ruby Avenue, injuring two females ages 18 and 19, and killing 39-year-old Winfred Talley, junior.

Officials say it started as an altercation between multiple people.

Residents tell 25 News it happened at Club Blaam, but Waco PD won’t confirm that.

Club Blaam was recently in the news after three suspects were arrested for an October mob attack in the parking lot.

The third homicide happened Sunday morning in the 3900 block of South Jack Kultgen Expressway at 1:39 a.m.

When police say 18-year-old Jada Millwood accidentally shot 17-year-old Myesha McCants, killing her.

Millwood has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly recklessly handling a firearm.

For anyone that has any information on any of these cases, call Crimestoppers.