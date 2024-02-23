Waco police searching for suspects in city's first homicide case of 2024

WACO, Texas — Waco police said they are looking for suspects involved in the killing of a 41-year-old male on Friday.

Officers with Waco PD said they responded to the 200 block of Mary Avenue where they found one male with a gunshot wound.

First responders said they attempted life saving measures, but the man succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Homicide Investigation

News Release The Waco Police Department is currently looking for the suspects involved in a homicide investigation that happened on February 23, 2024, killing a 41-year-old male. FULL RELEASE > https://t.co/dnagVjD0s6 pic.twitter.com/8XvHYGZht1 — WacoPolice (@WacoPolice) February 23, 2024

The initial investigation revealed to officers that an altercation between multiple individuals led to one male being shot. Officers said they were not able to identify the suspects at this time.

Next of kin has been notified.

Police said the victim's name will be released at a later time.

The Waco Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact the station at (254) 750-7500, or submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-HELP(4357). Police said if a tip leads to an arrest, you could be rewarded up to $2,000.

Waco PD said this is their first homicide case of 2024.

