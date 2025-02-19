Equipment failure blamed for McLennan County power outages Wednesday

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — More than 6,000 residents in McLennan County were left without power Wednesday morning. Oncor tells 25 News the outages were caused by equipment failure due to high winds.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

" I think most people just want to know why, what happened? Why did the entire city go without power for two hours at a time,” said McGregor resident Kelly Smith.

Some of our neighbors in McLennan County have a lot of questions after reports of more than 6,000 homes and businesses without power Wednesday morning.

" I was scrambling trying to get my kid ready for school, not knowing if she was even going to school. I was trying to get all of my animals and a generator for the heat lamp. I waited for about an hour to see if it was going to come back on but we didn't know,” said Smith.

25 News spoke to one neighbor who works from home. She said the outage caused her morning to be a little more stressful than usual.

"I was freaking out. Right now I still don't have internet and I have work in about 30 minutes,” said Smith.

Smith said the outage was something she wasn't expecting.

"They said that the grid is good now and that we were going to be fine so I was just expecting to take care of my animals and my pipes and drip my water,” said Smith.

25 News reached out to Oncor, which confirmed the outates were caused by equipment failure likely due to gusty winds reaching 35-40 miles per hour.

They also said most outages were restored by 7:00 a.m. Wednesday.

As for Smith, she says she's glad she was prepared for the winter weather.

" I was 100% prepared. I have a fireplace , I have two generators from last year when this happened, I guess the only part that I should have done a little differently is making sure that I know how to use the generator,” said Smith.

