MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Over 6,000 people are without power this morning in McLennan County, according to Oncor.

In McLennan County, Oncor has 93 outages with 3,876 people impacted.

In Bell County there are 10 outages with 644 people impacted.

Coryell County has four outages with 256 people impacted.

Here is the outage map as of 8:20 a.m. from poweroutage.us

