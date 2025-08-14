Judge grants bond for Waco father in ICE custody; Feds granted stay to appeal decision

A Waco man arrested three weeks ago for failing to carry his required immigration documents has been granted bond, but he remains in federal custody.

Family members tell 25 News that a federal judge granted Noe Guerrero's request for bond. However, he remains in federal custody since the judge issued a stay, allowing ICE to appeal the decision.

25 News previously reported that the father of three was arrested July 24 and eventually had the federal charges against him dropped on Aug. 1, but remains in federal custody at a processing center in Conroe.

Mark Hays, chair of the McLennan County Democratic Party, tells 25 News that Guerrero should be offered due process and shouldn't be denied that right.

"If they want to deport everyone who came in illegally, they will deport around 5% of the population of McLennan County," Hays said. "There might be a few criminals in there; I'm sure there are. but the majority of them are people who are working and helping out community."

Guerrero's arrest prompted several protests around McLennan County since his arrest.