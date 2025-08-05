Federal charges dropped against McLennan County man, but he remains in ICE custody

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Noe Guerrero remains in ICE custody at Montgomery Processing Center despite federal charges being dropped, sparking protests from McLennan County residents.



Federal charges against Noe Guerrero were dropped Friday afternoon, but he remains in federal custody at the Montgomery Processing Center in Conroe, Texas, prompting local protests calling for his release.

"They claim he didn't have his paperwork with him but he actually did it was just in the console of his truck," Mark Hays, chair of the McLennan County Democratic Party, said.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Guerrero is still being held at the Montgomery Processing Center despite the charges being dropped.

"His employers who check his citizenship status say he has been in complete compliance," Hays said.

Hay's believes Guerrero should be offered due process and shouldn't be denied that right.

"If they wanna deport everyone who came in illegally, they will deport around 5% of the population of McLennan county, there might be a few criminals in there, I'm sure there are, but the majority of them are people who are working and helping out community," Hays said.

