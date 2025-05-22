ONE YEAR LATER: Two tornadoes hit Temple on May 22, 2024

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — On May 22, 2024, severe weather brought two tornadoes to the City of Temple just minutes apart.
- The 25 Weather team shared warnings about the potential for tornadic activity five days before the storms arrived.
- On May 21, our meteorologists raised the risk level for Temple to three out of ten, while the Storm Prediction Center listed Temple with a 5% risk on May 22.
- Meteorologists Matt Hines and Caleb Chevalier brought viewers the latest on the storms, while Meteorologist Josh Johns provided live reports from the impacted areas using the 25 Storm Wrangler.
Watch our 2025 Severe Weather Special, detailing coverage of the tornadoes:
Timeline of events:
6:21 p.m. - EF-2 touches down in West Temple with maximum estimated winds of 120 mph.
6:23 p.m. - The National Weather Service tags a destructive thunderstorm for Bell County.
6:27 p.m. - Radar indicates spin-up on the west side of Temple.
6:33 p.m. - EF-1 hits the southeast side of Temple with maximum estimated winds are 95 mph.
