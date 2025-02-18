Temple's airport undergoes repairs for 2024 storm damage

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport covers 922 acres in Temple.



$1 Million toward the main terminal and aircraft canopy

Construction has already started while the airport is in use

New material will be able to upstand winds of 100 MPH

"We have already completed the project which is our T hangers, we had hanger doors come off. Walls come off," Sean Parker, Airport Director, said.

The double tornadoes hitting Temple with wind speeds of 100 mph in May of 2024 left behind some damage at the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.

"We did have some airplanes on the airways break loose of their chains and tiedown," Parker said.

The storms caused a 24-hour shutdown on the runways and $1 million was needed to fix the main terminal and aircraft canopy, including aluminum composite metal and Rulon wood panels on the columns. Edges of the building also need to be replaced.

Airport Director Sean Parker said it took adjusters some time to get to his department, but a couple hundred thousand worth of damages were already in the works.

"The old terminal which is the Elmer Reed sustained a lot of damage where the actual walls separated from the building,” Parker said.

Parker explained how more than 1,500 of our neighbors use this airport a month for gas fueling, private charters, classes, and flight rentals. The terminal includes administration offices, a small market, and quiet rooms which were completed in the previous project in 2023.

The new material will be made of heavier products and laid differently.

"It's going to be able to upstand much higher winds," Parker said.

