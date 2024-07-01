United Way of Central Texas, City of Temple's latest efforts to help people impacted by tornadoes

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — It’s been over a month since tornadoes damaged parts of Temple and other areas in Central Texas.

Here's a look at some of the latest efforts to help that kicked off in recent days.

The City of Temple said they have collected over 3,600 loads of debris since the end of May.

They ask for residents patients and corporation as the second round of debris pick is underway.

City officials want people to follow these guidelines to ensure your debris is picked up.



Separate brush and bulk piles at the curb

Vehicles must not be blocking piles

Piles must not be placed too close to water meters, low-hanging trees, powerlines, and mailboxes.

Once this second round is complete, the City of Temple will resume normal solid waste guidelines, such as charging for over-sized piles and construction debris.

The United Way of Central Texas also starting its latest efforts to help in recent days.

They have been taking calls and helping people impacted by the tornadoes find needed resources but Friday started taking application for assistance.

Vice President of Resource Development Veshell Greene explains why it took a month to start taking applications for help — she explained it's a team effort to identity the community needs before taking action with funding.

“it’s a month later but because we’re working with City of Belton, we're working with the City of Temple, everybody has to find out what those needs look like. You just don’t want to misuse any trust or put resources where they’re really not needed" Greene said.

Greene said they’ve had 38 applications turned in and most people are asking for help with rent, their mortgage, electricity and other utilities.

She told 25News' Bobby Poitevint the story of a man who’s on a limited income that is one of those applicants needing help after the tornadoes.

"H and his wife were out of power for five days and they had a big generator but how do you power that generator... and you power it with money that’s needed to purchase gas for that generator and so that money came out of mortgage money.”

Green said me they are asking for donations to help with these needs.

If you are looking to finds resources, donate or apply for help, you can visit their website or call 254-778-8616 or call their resource hotline at 211.

Follow Bobby on social media!