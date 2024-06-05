25 News tags along with FEMA as they tour tornado-ravaged Temple neighborhood

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — FEMA is surveying the damage from the E-F 2 tornado that hit Temple on May 22.

25 News Senior Reporter Lauren Adams had a chance to walk around with them as they recorded the damage.

Hundreds of homeowners in Temple received house calls from FEMA representatives.

FEMA is going door-to-door meeting survivors of the tornado two weeks ago.

“We want to meet the survivors where they are," Nikki Gaskins Campbell with FEMA said.

They chose a neighborhood right off West Adams Street and Westfield Boulevard — driving through the neighborhood, you can see the damage from mother nature.

There is debris scattered everywhere — there are many homes with major roof damage and piles of debris lining the streets.

“We always try to go into the hardest hit areas — you can look around and see devastation," Campbell said.

FEMA is averaging about 150 houses a day in Central Texas.

FEMA says they have helped 34,000 Texas households, putting $68.5 million in the hands of survivors, with each family receiving about $5,000 to $8,000 — this is grant money, so it doesn’t have to be paid back.

For Temple residents like David Saverse, they’re thankful for the help.

If you see FEMA crew in your Temple neighborhood, it’s not a scam, they are there to help you.

