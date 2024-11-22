6 months later: FEMA's help after Temple Tornado on May 22

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — After the tornado, FEMA was in the hardest hit areas.

They handed out millions to Texans.

Here’s a look at how much they helped.

Our crews were there in early June when FEMA walked door-to-door on Fieldstone Drive off West Adams, helping residents. They wanted to let them know they were there to help.

“We are here to ensure they get the attention they need," Nikki Gaskins-Campbell said.

After all was said and done, FEMA distributed 227.8 million dollars to Texas residents, putting money in the hands of more than 92,000 households.

Bell County alone received 8.4 million.

“We always try to go in hardest hit areas," Gaskins-Campbell said.

FEMA set up disaster recovery centers, which helped more than one thousand people in person

They handed out between five and eight thousand dollars to families whose insurance didn’t cover all their needs.

It paid for things like renovations, reimbursements, and rentals.

There’s been talk that FEMA is running out of money, and when we were on the ground in Texas, we asked them about that.

“We are focused on this and only this," FEMA representative La-Tanga Hopes said.

FEMA extended its deadline by one month because the state of Texas requested it be extended until August 15.

They have since moved on to Florida to help with Hurricane Helene.