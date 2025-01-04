Nail salon reopens following Temple's destructive May tornadoes

TEMPLE. TEXAS (KXXV) — Nail Spa Allure in Temple reopened it's doors after a pair of tornadoes rippled through Temple. After months of recovery, the business has now reopened.

Tim Nyguen has owned Nail Spa Allure for the past decade, and the road to recovery was long and full of worry.

After the store reopened, it struggled to get customers back, but Nyguen now sees a slight boom in their re-entering routine.

Long-time customers are joyful now that their favorite spa has a new breath of life.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It was heartbreaking when the tornado damaged us," said Tim Ngyuen, owner of Nail Spa Allure.

It was an indescribable scene for the owners of Nail Spa Allure in May.

The sight of a destroyed building and irreplaceable memories of 10 years of hard work in pieces.

"This is the place where we share beautiful moments with our customers and employees," Ngyuen said.

After months of recovery following the pair of tornadoes that ripped through our community in late May -- Nguyen is seeing something he'd never thought he'd see again.

"We suffered with the worry that we can never reopen again," Ngyuen said.

They reopened it, but not after suffering the past half year. For months, the owners and staff were stuck without pay.

"I was like, I am not going anywhere else because Leena is it," said Bridgette Atchley. Regarding her manicurist.

As for the customers -- they lost their social space and sense of family.

"I am very glad to see this whole area coming back to life after this tragedy of the tornado," said Atchley.

Atchley has been a customer since the beginning and she has been holding off on going to any other nail salon until her favorite spot reopened.

"I was very close to first in line. I immediately found out and then texted Leena, saying I needed an appointment," Atchley said. "When's your first available."

As for Nyguen -- he's grateful he's gotten so much love and support from his loyal customers.

"It's time for us to grow stronger and better than before," Nyguen said.