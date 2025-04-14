'Back to life': McGregor neighbors rally to restore historic Texas Theater

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — The historic Texas Theater in downtown McGregor, unused for decades, is now the focus of a community-led restoration effort.



The Texas Theatre, the state's oldest motion picture theater, is being restored after decades of closure.

Board member Renee Flores says the project aims to preserve history and inspire future generations.

The restoration is part of a broader effort to revitalize downtown McGregor, where 30% of buildings are vacant.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I feel like it will give life to downtown McGregor,” said Texas Theater board member Renee Flores.

Standing tall since 1912, The Texas Theater sits right in the heart of our community as the longest-standing motion picture theater in the state.

Although the theater hasn’t been used for decades -

That could soon change, as neighbors have come together to launch a campaign to restore this historic landmark.

“We’re just hoping that together we can make it happen,” Flores said.

25 News spoke to Renee Flores, longtime McGregor resident and Texas Theater board member.

“One of the reasons why I got involved on the board is because for many years I’ve never seen this open. However, I would love to see it open for my daughter, my daughter’s children, and for generations here in this community,” Flores said.

Last month, the city of McGregor told 25 News that 30% of the buildings on Main Street are currently vacant.

But over the last year, we’ve reported to you how the center of the community has continued growing with the addition of new local businesses like the old-fashioned meat market and the restoration of the First National Bank.

And several major companies like Knauf, EFC gases and Space X continue to bring hundreds of more jobs for our neighbors.

Although time has taken its toll and there are cracks, holes, and rust.

Efforts are already underway to bring this historic landmark back to life.

“We’ve been restoring some of the seats that we have in the theater," Flores said. "It’s one of our first steps in seeing The Texas Theater come back to life."

Flores believes it’s just another way to contribute to the growth and development of our community.

“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done, but it doesn’t mean it’s impossible,” Flores said.

The board plans to host a movie night this summer, right outside the theater.

For more information about the theater and how to contribute to its restoration, visit here.

