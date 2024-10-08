Knauf Insulation invests more than $200M into new McGregor facility

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — “They looked like somebody we wanted to have in our community,” said McGregor's Executive Director of Economic Development Andrew Smith.

The company Knauf has recently announced that it’s officially began production in the City of McGregor.

The company has invested more than $300 million into its facility and has already brought more than 180 jobs to our community.

“Most of the employees live within our community,” Smith said.

This is a company that the city says will help our local economy grow.

“They’re spending their paycheck that they earned here locally, so our restaurants uptick from the volume, and our local grocery store is also getting more customers,” Smith said.

The new 600,000 square foot facility will produce and distribute a wide range of fiberglass building insulation for both commercial and residential use.

But it’s more than just the economy that the company plans to impact.

Knauf recently helped fund upgrades to the damaged McGregor High School scoreboard.

“They’re very interested in participating with the schools, they also put on a homecoming tailgate for the community,” Smith said.

Knauf is a company that the city believes is committed to serving our neighbors.

“It's a future workforce for them but also future job opportunities for students that are here within McGregor," Smith said.

"It’s really kind of a win-win for the whole community."

Follow Madison on social media!