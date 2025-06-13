Weekend events across Central Texas communities: June 13

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Central Texas residents have several entertainment options to choose from this weekend, with events ranging from gaming expos to outdoor markets.

The ATG Expo will take place at the Waco Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday. The event features gaming activities, vendors, and cosplay opportunities for attendees.

Killeen residents can enjoy Junetoberfest on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Killeen Civic Center.

For those in Copperas Cove, the Creative Space Market will run from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday along East Avenue E.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.