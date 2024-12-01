'It feels great': Central Texas man opens his own meat market in McGregor

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — A local McGregor man has opened an old fashioned meat market, after working in the meat industry for more than 40 years.



Old Fashion Meat Market is located at 201 South Main Street in McGregor

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Can I jump a little bit, can I holler, it feels great,” said the owner of Old Fashion Meat Market Steven Estrada.

That's how one Central Texas man is expressing his excitement after officially opening the Old Fashion Meat Market in McGregor.

And walking through you’ll see a variety of options.

“I wanted to do it for myself and serve our community here in McGregor and the surrounding cities,” said Estrada.

Steven Estrada has worked in the meat industry for more than 40 years but it was always his dream to open a family-owned market of his own.

So when he discovered an empty building in the heart of downtown McGregor -

“I said it’s here and we’re going to do it here. We’re trying to give back to the community. A lot of people travel to come to one of these old fashioned meat markets,” said Estrada.

The business owned by Steven and his family is something he tells me is a dream come true, which is why they’re following one specific motto.

“Every cut here is special,” said Estrada.

And the meaning behind it.

“I’ve had many big orders and we cut it exactly to the order but every cut is special because every person is special in their own way,” said Estrada.

Since the market's opening in November, Estrada said there’s been an outpour of support from neighbors both near and far.

“Meridian, Clifton, China Spring, and even Valley Mills. They’re really emotional about it so it makes me emotional, happy emotion,” said Estrada.

Walking through the doors, Estrada credits his faith and family for turning his dream into a reality.

“This is Jeremiah 29:11, I have plans for you, great plans. Plans that will not fail but will succeed,” said Estrada.

The market is located off of 201 South Main Street in McGregor.

The market is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

