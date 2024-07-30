EFC gas company announces $210 million investment into the City of McGregor

MCGREGOR, Texas (KXXV) — "There's a misconception that the City of McGregor is just interested in just bringing anything in and we're not, we live here too,” said City of McGregor Director of Economic Development, Andrew Smith.

After accepting a $210 million investment — the City of McGregor is answering questions about its latest collaboration with the EFC Gas Company.

"Generally we don't just look for a manufacturer to come into the area, we also look for who's going to be a good company to work with the community as well,” Smith said.

The company recently purchased 195 acres from the city and is expected to bring more than 120 jobs to the community.

"Obviously land that they purchased from the city will now go on the tax rolls — the number of employees that they are going to bring is going to patronize local businesses," Smith said.

"They are also interested in hiring and recruiting for the future from TSTC Baylor and MCC."

The purchase is an investment in the growing chip and semiconductor industry in Texas — which is now at an all time high.

The city tells me it visited EFC’s site in Pennsylvania to ensure it was the right fit for our community.

"We want good quality companies that will provide good jobs as well as not provide any industrial hazards,” Smith said.

McGregor will support the development by providing infrastructure improvements such as extending water and wastewater lines.

The city tells 25 News this is an investment that will benefit neighbors both now and later.

"It provides the future generation an opportunity to see first hand in their own backyard that there are great high-tech opportunities for them to go to work,” Smith said.

