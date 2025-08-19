Six Aggies named to Coaches All-SEC team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Six Texas A&M football players earned All-SEC honors by a vote of the league head coaches, the SEC office announced on Tuesday.

Leading the way for the Aggies was senior running back Le’Veon Moss, who received a spot on the All-SEC first team. Moss has also been tabbed to the Manning Award Preseason Watch List and the 2025 Maxwell Award Watch List.

A trio of offensive linemen – graduates Ar’maj Reed Adams and Trey Zuhn III and junior Chase Bisontis, along with senior cornerback Will Lee III, were selected to the second team, while junior linebacker Taurean York earned third-team mention. Zuhn has also been selected to the 2025 Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List, and York made the 2025 Butkus Award Watch List.

Moss rushed for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries before his 2024 season prematurely ended with an injury in the Aggies’ ninth game against South Carolina. A second-team All-SEC pick last year, Moss’s 85.0 rushing yards per game ranked No. 3 in the SEC. Among conference players with at least 100 carries, the hard-running Moss ranked No. 2 with a 6.3 yards per carry average and lost just three yards all season.

Reed-Adams, Zuhn and Bisontis combined to make 34 starts and faced more than 2,000 snaps on the Aggies’ offensive front in 2024. All three linemen received above 70.0 blocking grades from Pro Football Focus (PFF) with Reed-Adams posting a team-best 79.7 blocking assessment.

Lee led the Aggies with 10 passes broken up, which tied for third-most in the SEC, and posted a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six in the regular season finale vs. Texas. He also excelled in run support as he was one of six Aggies with more than 40 tackles.

York, a two-time team captain, led the Aggies with 82 tackles and ranked second on the team with 9.5 tackles for loss. He led the Aggies with an 85.7 tackling grade according to PFF and missed just six tackles in nearly 700 defensive snaps last year for an impressive 7.4 missed tackle rate.