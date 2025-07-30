Texas A&M junior makes 2025 Butkus Award Watch List

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M junior Taurean York continues receiving 2025 preseason accolades, as he was recently named to the watch list for the 41st annual Butkus Award, which honors the nation’s top linebacker.

York, a Temple native, has already garnered preseason first-team All-America honors from prestigious organizations including the Walter Camp Football Foundation, Athlon, and Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Last season, the two-time team captain led the Aggies with 82 tackles and ranked second with 9.5 tackles for loss. He achieved an impressive 85.7 tackling grade from PFF, missing just six tackles in nearly 700 defensive snaps, resulting in a 7.4 missed tackle rate. York logged a season-high and career-high 12 tackles in the Aggies’ road win against Mississippi State and recorded double-digit tackles in two additional games.

York aims to join Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Famer Von Miller as the second Aggie to win the Butkus Award. Miller received the trophy directly from Butkus himself in 2010.

The 51-player watch list pays tribute to Butkus' iconic No. 51 jersey, worn during his Hall of Fame career as one of football's most feared defenders.

Candidates for the 2025 Butkus Award come from 39 colleges and universities nationwide. The conference breakdown includes 18 from the SEC, 12 from the Big Ten, eight from the ACC, and nine from the Big 12, with additional nominees from four other conferences.

Semi-finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 4, followed by finalists on Nov. 25, and the winner will be revealed by Dec. 10.

Notably, appearing on the watch list is not a requirement to win the award. The 2025 winner will be honored at a ceremony at Butkus’ alma mater, the University of Illinois, in early 2026.

The 51-member selection committee, which consists of coaches, scouts, and journalists, evaluates candidates based on the qualities that defined Butkus' career: toughness, leadership, competitiveness, football character, and traditional linebacking skills.

"These linebackers exemplify the standard my Dad set for the position," said Matt Butkus. "With our Carle Illinois partnership, we're ensuring his legacy continues to impact lives both on and off the field through heart health awareness."

York is also leading the Aggies in his second- year as one of the captains for the 2025 season.

