Texas A&M announces 2025 captains; talk Maroon & White spring game

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M football team will wrap up its spring season Saturday afternoon with the Maroon & White spring game at Kyle Field. Earlier this week, head coach Mike Elko announced the captains for the 2025 season, and offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams will join Trey Zuhn and Taurean York.

“I think he's an energetic leader,” Elko said. “I think he's an emotional guy from a positive standpoint. I think he brings a lot of great energy to workouts, to practice, to games.”

After transferring from Kansas last season, Reed-Adams stepped onto campus and immediately took on a leadership role. While he is known for being one of the more vocal leaders in the locker room, it was important for him to build strong relationships and connect with each one of his teammates.

“Just knowing that I got that respect and that love in the locker room, I took time to build genuine relationships with pretty much everybody on that team,” Reed-Adams said. “You know, not just, just ‘hey, what's up’ and just speaking to them [but] like having, something in common with them or a little inside joke that we can have. So, I'm just glad it’s paying off, you know, they respect me on and off the field.”

Saturday afternoon’s game gives A&M the opportunity to get out to Kyle Field and compete while also giving the 12th Man a preview of what's to come in 2025.

“If I were a player and I went through 13 practices banging head-to-head against each other, it would be really cool to go out there at Kyle Field in front of fans and play a game,” Elko said. “And, you know that's the reward to me that we give the players is, we allow them to draft the teams we don't put a lot of restrictions on how they draft them…We had a closed scrimmage on Tuesday morning that was our final scrimmage, that was for us that was our biggest evaluation piece. This is for them to kind of be the cherry on top of spring ball and go out and compete with each other, have fun competing with each other, play a game and try to beat your teammates.”



Earlier this week, the Aggies drafted teams, and it was senior defensive lineman Cashius Howell who earned the No. 1 overall pick.

“He's a beast, York said. “He put it on display, trust me, he's really good. Cashius I invest a lot in Cashius because I know what he's capable of and he can be a leader, guys look up to him on the team. So I love Cashius and the team loves Cashius and that's what is most important."

The Maroon & White spring game is set for Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field. Admission is free, and kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m.



Follow Donna on social media!