Florida quarterback DJ Lagway excited to return to Texas for matchup against Texas A&M

ATLANTA, Georgia — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway is looking forward to his return to Texas when the Gators face Texas A&M at Kyle Field in Week 7 of the upcoming college football season.

"For sure, I'm definitely excited to go back to play Kyle Field, you know, I've been to so many, I have been in like a lot of games in Kyle Field, you know, and for me to be able to play in one, it's gonna be so real. Having all my family, my teammates, my classmates, my coaches, teachers, all of them be at the game. It's gonna be fun," Lagway said.

The sophomore quarterback is a Texas native who was a standout player at Willis High School, located just down the road from College Station.

Florida head coach Billy Napier believes Lagway's experience at Willis shaped him into the competitor he is today.

"I think it was a big deal in his community to be the quarterback, to lead the team. And he really took his high school team to unprecedented success and was a leader, was kind of the catalyst for that. So, this is just the next stop for him, but I think that's one of the, the best attributes about him is he's a great game day competitor, and I think the team feeds off of that," Napier said.

The Aggies defeated Florida 33-20 last season when they faced off at the Swamp. When asked about Texas A&M's defense, Lagway had high praise.

"What stands out to me about A&M's defense it's just their interior pressure, you know, they had a lot of good defensive linemen, and they had a lot of good corners too. They had a really good safety, really all-around defense was really good, they got a good linebacker too in Taurean York, you know, I played against him in high school. He got the better of me, but I'm excited to, you know, get out there and play against them again this year. But yeah, it's a great all-around defense," Lagway said.

The Aggies will host Lagway and the Gators at Kyle Field on October 11.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko and players Armaj' Reed-Adams, Will Lee III, and Taurean York are scheduled to appear on the final day of SEC Media Days on Thursday.

