Texas A&M's Jace LaViolette selected 27th overall in the 2025 MLB Draft

ATLANTA, Georgia — With the 27th overall pick of the 2025 MLB Draft, the Cleveland Guardians select Texas A&M All-American Jace LaViolette.

The Aggie outfielder made an immediate impact the moment he stepped on the field his freshman season – he started 64 games his freshman season and finished the year with a .287 average, .414 on base percentage and .632 OPS. His 21 home runs set an A&M record for most home runs as a freshman. He finished the season with 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases.

The Katy, Texas native was even more dominant during his sophomore campaign, exploding for 29 home runs, 78 RBI and finished the year hitting .305. LaViolette led the Aggies to their first national championship series at the College World Series in Omaha, where he notably made a game-saving catch in the ninth inning in the Aggies opening round game against Florida.

On March 29, LaViolette launched his 57th career home run, becoming Texas A&M Baseball’s all-time home run leader.

During the Aggies’ SEC Tournament run this season, LaViolette put his toughness on display. He returned to the lineup less than 24 hours after having surgery on his broken hand in A&M’s quarterfinal game against LSU, where he drove in 2 runs.

LaViolette becomes the 15th Aggie to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft.

