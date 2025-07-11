Brazos Valley Bombers announce 20th anniversary barnstorming tour for 2026 season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos Valley Bombers baseball team will hit the road next summer for a special 20th anniversary barnstorming tour, bringing their games to multiple communities across the region including Navasota's Rattlers Baseball Stadium.

"We're really, really excited and the feedback's been phenomenal," Brazos Valley Bombers founder and co-owner, Uri Geva, said.

After the team's contract at Travis Field was not extended, the Bombers decided to embrace a throwback approach reminiscent of early 20th century baseball when teams would travel to different towns for exhibition games.

"Since we're the Brazos Valley Bombers and not one city or another, we figured why not go to our surrounding communities and go to Caldwell and Navasota and Brenham and anywhere else that we could find in our area, College Station High School or Consolidated and kind of bring the game and the entertainment and the show," Geva said.

The organization plans to bring their complete game-day experience on the road, including bounce houses, food trucks, on-field activities, and music to create the family-friendly atmosphere fans have come to expect.

"The bounce houses will go, the food trucks, the on-field stuff, the music, so really bring the Bomber's brand out of just being in one old ballpark and be in the entire community and really spread the message, and maybe that's something that can continue on beyond our move to College Station," Geva said.

The team is also working with their league to potentially feature local talent during hometown stops on the tour.

"We even talked to our league to maybe get an exception so that we can have localized kids from those high schools that have graduated and are signed on with some university or junior college to come play for two games in their community or 3 games or whatever the games will be in that town," Geva said.

While the organization continues adding venues to their 2026 schedule, they remain focused on strengthening their regional identity.

"We're trying to be the Brazos Valley's brand, and we've done that very well in Bryan College Station and some of the surrounding areas, but I think this will really elevate us to a whole new level of both brand recognition and really providing affordable family fun everywhere," Geva said.

The Bombers will have a permanent home in College Station starting in 2027, but the barnstorming concept could continue if it proves successful.

"We'll see how well it's received, right? We're hopeful we believe that this is a really good plan. Everybody's feedback has been this is amazing and way to pay homage to old school baseball. So we'll see how long we can take the barnstorm tour and it will be a lot of taxing efforts on our staff and our team to do some of these things, but everybody's excited to be in the entire Brazos Valley," Geva said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Donna on social media!