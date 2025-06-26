College Station Cougars ready for State 7-on-7 tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Pool play for the State 7-on-7 Tournament began Thursday morning at Veterans Park in College Station, with the hometown College Station Cougars set to take the field when Division 1 play starts Friday afternoon.

"The 7-on-7 compared with our sports specific instruction over the summertime really gives us a clear picture when we get into the fall, of what we're gonna do and where we, and, you know, as the coordinator where we're gonna start, you know, and what we're able to progress through," said Matt DeBerry, College Station football offensive coordinator.

College Station graduated quarterback Cade Corcoran, so both senior Keaton Johnson and junior Noah Symank will split reps under center this weekend.

"It's been a great tool to kind of put those guys in different positions and obviously some nights are better for one guy than the other, but they've split the time up, and both have had success. They both do really, really good things that make us successful offensively and we'll continue to evaluate that position just like we will with others, to figure out who the guy is gonna be, you know, permanently moving forward, but we got plenty time left for that," DeBerry said.

Since the coaches have to be hands off during the tournament, the players are leading the charge.

"Kids are calling plays whether it's defense or offense. I make the quarterbacks call all the plays offensively for us during the 7-on-7 season, and I found that to be a great tool, you know, to see what the kids like and as well as put them in those scenarios and see how they're gonna respond," DeBerry said.

The Cougars will open up pool play against Bridgeland Friday afternoon on Field 1. Kickoff at Veterans Park is set for 1 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

