Road to Red Zone: Madisonville Mustangs gear up for 2025 season

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — Excitement is building for the regular season as high school football practices are underway around the Brazos Valley.

Despite graduating quite a few starters, the Madisonville Mustangs have a solid group of returners with varsity experience that will look to play bigger roles in 2025.

"We feel like the guys that we've got, you know, they put in the work over the offseason and summer and, quarterback Malik Kovar and our running back Jaden Simpson and Tristan Whaley, Carmelo Gilbert, you know, we have options, and those guys have been on the varsity team, so we consider those guys veterans even though you know. The role may not have been as big last year, but they played in every game. They were contributing factors in every ball game last year." - Russell Urbantke, Madisonville head coach

The Mustangs are excited about their skill positions, especially returning veteran receiver Tristan Whaley, but fans should keep an eye out for the Madisonville backfield.

"We got power, we got speed, we just like to run, run people over if need be, get around and beat people with speed and just cause havoc," senior running back, Jaden Simpson, said.

"When you look on the track and our 4 by 1s and the guys in the 100 and the 200 and the 4 by 2 relays, you know, they're all in our backfield or we're throwing the ball to them on the edge and, and I feel like, you know, our overall team speed may be as good as it's been since I've been there," Urbantke said.

The Mustangs will open up the season at Diboll Week One. Kickoff on August 29th against the Lumberjacks is set for 7:30 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Donna on social media!