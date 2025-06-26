Lexington Eagles head to Texas High School Football 7-on-7 Tournament

LEXINGTON, Texas — The Lexington Eagles are gearing up for the Texas High School Football 7-on-7 Tournament that begins Thursday morning at Veterans Park in College Station. Coming off a state semi-final appearance, the team plans to use this weekend's competition to work on one-on-one battles and build team chemistry.

"7-on-7 is always good for us. Especially, you know, with the defense that we like to play, it's a lot of man stuff and concepts, so it lets us compete against some of the best teams in the state," Lexington head coach Kirk Muhl said.

Muhl sees the tournament as a valuable opportunity for the team's younger receivers to gain experience and develop timing with senior quarterback standout Kase Evans.

"We've got some young kids that are gonna be playing on the offense. We do have a couple of returning starting receivers that are gonna be good for us and that caught a lot of balls and our leading receiver actually is returning from last year, but those little things that being able to get with those young kids and the timing and the spacing and routes, you know, without the offensive line, defensive lines in there, means a lot for our kids," Muhl said.

Evans, who recently committed to Oklahoma State, will use the tournament to work with younger receivers and backup quarterback Chris Smith while also improving his progressions against different opponents.

"You got Kase going over there and a lot of it is with when you have somebody that's committed like he is, you know, there's a lot of pressure on it. So going over there and playing with some of that pressure is good for him. He needs to experience that early so when we get during the season, he doesn't think too much about it," Muhl said.

Above all, the Eagles are focused on competing and lifting each other up.

"The biggest thing I want to see out of all of our kids over there is playing together and not pointing fingers and competing at a high level, but taking everybody with you," Muhl said.

The Eagles begin pool play Thursday morning at 10 a.m. against Sonora on Field 13 at Veterans Park in College Station.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



