Texas A&M running back arrested on disorderly conduct charges

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss was arrested early Sunday morning in College Station on disorderly conduct charges stemming from threat or abuse.

According to Sports Illustrated, Brazos County jail records show Moss was arrested by the College Station Police Department and was held on a $300 personal bond. He was later released Sunday morning.

Texas A&M head football coach Mike Elko addressed the situation in a statement saying "We are aware of the situation regarding Le'Veon Moss and will handle the matter internally."

