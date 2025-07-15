Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed hosts youth football camp at former high school

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed returned to his high school roots this weekend, hosting a youth football camp at his alma mater, Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville.

"I decided to do it just kind of get back to the kids, you know, get them out here at MBA, and you know, bring some players out to, you know, show them some. Some athletes in the SEC and just let them have fun out here on a Saturday," Reed said.

The sophomore quarterback also shared his outlook on the upcoming season, which will be the team's second year under head coach Mike Elko.

"You know, we're expecting great things. This is our 2nd year under the system for both coaches, offensive coordinator, and then Elko in general, but yeah, you know, we're expecting. To start a little bit higher than we did last year, and you know, just to prove off the last season we had it was a foundation here for us," Reed said.

The Aggies are less than 50 days away from returning to Kyle Field for the new football season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

