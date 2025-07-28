2025 Maxwell Award Watch List: 2 Aggies, 2 Bears

WACO/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV/KRHD) — Four local college athletes were named to the 2025 Maxwell Award Watch List, two from Texas A&M University and two from Baylor University.

From Texas A&M, Marcel Reed, a sophomore quarterback, and Le'Veon Moss, a senior running back, were nominated for this year's Maxwell Award.

Moss rushed for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries before his 2024 season was prematurely ended by an injury in the Aggies’ ninth game against South Carolina.

Gerald Herbert/AP Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Moss (8) carries against LSU safety Javien Toviano (25) on a pass reception in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A second-team All-SEC selection, Moss averaged 85 rushing yards per game, ranking third in the SEC last season. Among conference players with at least 100 carries, Moss ranked second with a 6.3 yards-per-carry average and lost just three yards all season, leading the league and placing second among all FBS players. The Walker, Louisiana native got stronger as the game progressed, averaging 7.4 yards in the second half compared to 5.5 in the first two quarters.

Marcel Reed, passed for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns while completing 61.3% of his attempts. He also rushed for 547 yards on 116 carries last season.

Butch Dill/AP Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed carries the ball against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

In his first season as a starter, the dynamic Reed led all SEC quarterbacks with a 4.7 yards-per-carry average, while his 49.4 rushing yards per game and seven rushing touchdowns ranked fourth among league signal-callers. He received SEC Freshman of the Week honors twice and was named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week as well as Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week after coming off the bench to spark a second-half comeback victory against No. 8 LSU on Oct. 27.

From Baylor, Sawyer Robertson, a senior quarterback, and Bryson Washington, a sophomore running back, were nominated.

Robertson, a fifth-year senior quarterback, had a breakout 2024 season, leading the Bears to eight wins, including a six-game winning streak to close out the regular season.

Gareth Patterson/AP Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) avoids Texas defensive lineman Vernon Broughton (45) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

He threw for 3,071 yards, 28 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, completing 62.2% of his passes. He also rushed 63 times for 230 yards and four touchdowns. Robertson ranked among the top in single-season program history in passing efficiency, passing yards, completions, completion percentage, touchdowns, and touchdown-to-interception ratio. He had four games with over 300 passing yards and threw for a career-high 445 yards with two touchdowns against LSU in the Texas Bowl.

Bryson Washington, earned Freshman All-America honors in 2024 after shattering the program's freshman rushing record.

David Zalubowski/AP Baylor running back Bryson Washington, front, is dragged down by Colorado safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, bottom left, and cornerback Preston Hodge (24) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

In just 11 games, the rookie rushed for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns, logging six 100-yard performances, the most by any freshman in program history. The Franklin, Texas native also caught 22 passes for 217 yards and one touchdown last year. His standout games included 10 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Texas Tech in Lubbock, four touchdowns and 218 all-purpose yards in a victory against TCU, 18 carries for 123 yards and four total touchdowns at West Virginia, and 28 attempts for 192 yards and two scores against Kansas.

Baylor and Texas A&M are two of 17 schools with multiple nominees named on the list.

The winner of the 89th Maxwell Award will be announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 11.

The formal presentation of the Maxwell Award will be made at the Maxwell Football Club Awards on March 13, 2026, in Atlanta.