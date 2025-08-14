Aggies QB tabbed to Manning Award Preseason Watch List

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed has been named to the Manning Award Preseason Watch List, announced Thursday by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Reed has also been named on the 2025 Maxwell Award Watch List, alongside Le'Veon Moss.

Reed, a redshirt sophomore, led all SEC quarterbacks in 2024 with 4.7 yards per carry while his 49.4 rushing yards per game and seven rushing scores ranked No. 4 among league signal-callers. The Nashville, Tenn. native completed 61.3% of his passing attempts, going 147-for-240 for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding 547 rushing yards on 116 carries and seven scores.

Texas A&M coaches have praised Reed's growth during fall practice during the team's first week of fall practices.

Despite only appearing in 11 games and making eight starts, Reed was one-of-five SEC quarterbacks and one-of-16 QBs in the nation to pass for over 1,850 yards and rush for more than 500 yards. In his first season as a starter, he was a two-time SEC Freshman of the Week and was named the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week and Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Week after coming off the bench to spark a second-half comeback victory over No. 8 LSU on Oct. 27.

About the award

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting. Finalists will be selected prior to the postseason and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship. The winner will be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings.