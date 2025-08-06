Texas A&M's Mike Elko & coordinators give updates after week one of preseason camp

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M coaches praise quarterback Marcel Reed's growth during fall practiceTexas A&M football coaches are highlighting the development of quarterback Marcel Reed as the team completes its first week of fall practices.

Both offensive coordinator Colin Klein and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman expressed confidence in Reed's progress during media availability at Kyle Field.

"He's been up around the building all the time he's asking questions we've had we've been able to spend a lot of time and just again talk football right? and really kind of deepen our relationship but then also study the game," Klein said.

Bateman noted Reed's improved decision-making and dual-threat capabilities.

"It's faster decisions and um. Look, I mean, he's hard to defend. He runs like a running back and throws like a really good quarterback, so I think he's improved a lot as a leader. I think he's improved a lot as a leader of our team, and I think we're all pretty excited about him," Bateman said.

While still early in camp, head coach Mike Elko emphasized that the team's identity remains consistent with his vision since arriving at the program.

"A team that pours everything they have into each other into playing this game together the right way for themselves and for Texas A&M University. I think that's always kind of been the mantra that shows up in how hard we play that shows up in how physical we play that shows up in the consistency of how we do that every single week," Elko said.

The Aggies will continue fall camp as they prepare for their season opener at Kyle Field on August 30.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

