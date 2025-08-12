Aggie selected to 2025 Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III was named to this year's Lombardi Award Preseason Watch List, an honor given annually to the nation's most outstanding college lineman, the award's committee announced on Tuesday.

Zuhn, who's a two-time captian for the Aggies, is one the the country's top offensive lineman after earning All-SEC Third Team honors last season. The fifth-year senior is leading the team with 37 career starts as he enters his fourth year as the Aggies' fixture at left tackle.

Zuhn helped lead an offensive front that paved the way as only one of three teams in the SEC and one of 18 in the in FBS to produce over 2,500 rushing and passing yards last season. Texas A&M ranked No. 2 in the SEC in rushing yards, averaging 195.5 per game and produced 27 rushing scores.

The Fort Collins, Colo. native played a team-high 882 offensive snaps last year and graded as the Aggies' top pass blocker at 80.8 according to PFF. He allowed just two sacks in 417 pass plays and was flagged for a penalty just twice in 13 games.

Zuhn has also been named on the Preseason Outland Trophy Watch List and a Preseason All-SEC First Team selection by Athlon and Phil Steele.

About the award:

The Lombardi Award was established in 1970, in memory of legendary coach Vince Lombardi. It is presented to outstanding college linemen who best epitomize his values of leadership, courage, performance and discipline on and off the field.

This marks the 52nd anniversary of the award which has been handed out in Houston since its inception.

The 2025 award dinner will feature all finalists and take place on Dec. 10. Net proceeds from gala sponsorship and table sales are dedicated to supporting cancer research and families and patients battling cancer.

The Aggies begin the 2025 campaign hosting UTSA on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.