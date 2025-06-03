RECAP: Texas legislative session ends with key changes to schools, taxes, and criminal justice

Several key measures were passed during the 89th Texas Legislature, including legislation focused on education, property tax relief, and water resources.

Monday, June 2, 2025, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued this statement: “Today, I adjourned the Texas Senate Sine Die for the 89th Regular Legislative Session. This session, the Texas Senate achieved victory after victory for Texans, passing many key bills that died in the Texas House during the 88th legislature."

BILLS THAT MADE IT TO THE FINISH LINE:

TEXAS LAW PROTECTS DOCTORS IN LIFE-THREATENING ABORTION CASES

Texas lawmakers approved a bill aimed at clarifying the medical exceptions to the state’s near-total abortion ban. The legislation does not broaden access to abortion or provide a list of specific exceptions, but it seeks to offer more explicit legal guidance for physicians.

Under the measure, doctors would not face criminal charges for performing an abortion in a medical emergency that poses a serious risk of substantial bodily harm. It also defines a "life-threatening" condition as one that could result in death. The law, in effect since 2022, only permits abortions to save the life of the pregnant patient and continues to exclude exceptions for rape or incest.

The bill to ban abortion pills stalled in the House at the end of May.

TEXAS LAWMAKERS APPROVE STATEWIDE BAN ON THC PRODUCTS

Texas lawmakers have passed a bill banning all cannabis-derived THC products, including edibles, beverages, and gummies, with the ban set to take effect in September.

The legislation, approved by both chambers, has drawn criticism from smoke shop owners and industry advocates, who argue the bill threatens small businesses. The measure stems from concerns raised by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who claims many retailers exploited a loophole in the state’s 2019 hemp law, which was initially designed to support Texas farmers.

Patrick said some shops are selling unsafe products and called the new legislation necessary to protect public health. Opponents have urged Gov. Greg Abbott to veto the bill, warning of significant economic consequences for local businesses.

25 News has talked to some local THC businesses, who told us how the ban will possibly affect their store.

10 COMMANDMENTS DISPLAYED IN CLASSROOMS

Both chambers passed Senate Bill 10, despite a similar law in Louisiana being ruled unconstitutional. Supporters argue the measure reflects Christianity’s foundational role in American history. Senate Bill 10 allows for the 10 Commandments to be displayed in schools again.

SCHOOL DISCIPLINE

( Relating to discipline management and access to telehealth mental health services in public schools.)

House Bill 6 would allow schools to extend in-school suspension beyond the current three-day limit, giving administrators discretion over the duration. Principals would be required to review each student’s placement every 10 days. Students assigned to in-school suspension would continue their coursework in a separate classroom on campus.

TEXAS MANDATES LEGAL SEX BASED ON ANATOMY

Texas has passed legislation that strictly defines "man" and "woman" in state law based on biological reproductive anatomy. Under House Bill 229, state agencies must classify individuals as either male or female on official records, using birth sex as the determining factor. The law also requires the terms "man" and "woman" to be interpreted according to this binary definition across all state statutes.

While some bills sailed through the Texas Legislature, others stalled and met their fate as the session adjourned at midnight.

BILLS THAT DIDN'T MAKE THE CUT:

STAAR TEST STAYS ANOTHER DAY

House Bill 4 would have replaced the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness with three smaller tests administered throughout the year, designed to be less time-consuming for teachers and students and offer a more accurate portrait of comprehension over the course of the school year.

LAUREN ADAMS

The Senate and House were unable to reach a compromise during closed-door negotiations, missing a critical legislative deadline over the weekend.

While both chambers agreed on the need to replace the STAAR test in Texas schools, they remained divided on the specifics of a new assessment system and how it would tie into the A–F accountability ratings that measure school performance based on standardized test results.

PRISON AIR CONDITIONING

House Bill 3006, authored by Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, proposed a phased requirement to install climate control systems by the end of 2032. The measure passed the House in early May, but stalled after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick declined to refer it to a Senate committee, causing it to miss a crucial deadline for further consideration.

BILL RESTRICTING BATHROOM ACCESS FOR TRANSGENDER PEOPLE

A majority of Texas House members signed on to a new bill back in March that would restrict bathroom access in public buildings based on a person’s sex assigned at birth, drawing criticism from civil rights advocates who say the legislation targets transgender people.