Texas school board member says don't replace STAAR test with 3 tests

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas House passed a bill to eliminate the STAAR test in Texas classrooms.

What is STAAR?



House Bill 4 would overhaul the “State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness” test better known as the STAAR test.

It’s a once-a-year test the state and school districts use to monitor student learning and teacher performance.

Teachers have long argued the STAAR test takes up important instructional time while preparing for it.

State school board member says don't replace STAAR test with 3 tests

25 News talked to one state school board member who weighs in on the bill. State Board of Education District 5 Member Rebecca Bell-Metereau says, “It’s horrible. There’s so much pressure on them.”

The bill now goes to the Senate. One thing the House and Senate both agree on is changing the STAAR test to testing three times a year in the beginning, middle, and end of the school year. This allows teachers to use test results to shape their lesson plans.

Bell-Metereau disagrees with that, saying, “That would be three times the opportunity for teachers to worry, students worry and to think oh boy we can make more money on those tests.”

She thinks the state should go outside Texas and use the IOWA Assessment Test. Bell-Metereau thinks that assessment would be easier on teachers, adding, “Getting rid of STAAR is great, but don’t replace with Texas-based tests use IOWA skills test. It’s reliable, has a great reputation, and teachers don’t have to teach to it.”

The Senate and House disagree on when the new testing should begin. The House wants the new test this Fall, but the Senate wishes to wait until 2028.