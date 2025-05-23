Ten Commandments bill stalls in the house, sent back to committee

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Ten Commandments bill has not passed the House yet.

SB 10 is another Texas bill to bring religion back into Texas schools. It would place the Ten Commandments in every public classroom, a bill Waco’s Representative Pat Curry told 25 News he supports.

“It never hurts to have a reminder of don’t steal. There are so many pieces to the Ten Commandments that are core principles to our lives," Curry said.

The bill would require a poster-framed copy of the Christian doctrine in every classroom.

No schools would be exempt from the bill. SB 10, named after the Ten Commandments, was sent back to committee after democrats and republicans debated the separation of church and state.

State Representative James Talarico, a democrat from Round Rock, said, “Any time a teacher has a rainbow outside their classroom, we have politicians in this body crying, ‘education not indoctrination,’ but now you’re bringing a bill that forces religious indoctrination into our classrooms.”

Representative Curry disagrees, saying, “It’s important we have ‘em and post ‘em and remind people and children of what we stand for as people.”

The bill will likely have to be voted out of committee by this Saturday to meet a deadline next Tuesday. The legislative session is nearing its end.

The last day is June 2.