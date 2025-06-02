LAST DAY OF LEGISLATURE: From school vouchers to a THC ban, here's a look at the 2025 bills that passed

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Monday was the last day of the 89th legislative session.

25 News gives an overview of the session and the bills our local leaders are proud of. After 140 days in Austin, the state legislature has passed more than 3,400 bills and resolutions.

Here are some of the top bills that both chambers passed and will soon become law:

SCHOOL VOUCHER:

The $1 billion school voucher plan finally crossed the finish line, allowing parents to apply for an education savings plan that would give 10 thousand dollars for private schooling. That goes into effect in the 2026-2027 school year.

“These are all part of a complete package where we can make Texas schools number one," State Representative Pat Curry said.

PROPERTY TAXES REDUCER:

Two bills passed promise to reduce property taxes through a larger homestead exemption.

OTHER BILLS AND REPRESENTATIVE CURRY'S THOUGHTS:

SB 4 increases the exemption for all homeowners from $100,000 to $140,000. SB 23 gives those over 65 or with a disability an exemption up to $60,000. The school funding bill, HB 2, includes raises for school teachers and additional funding for school safety. SB 3 was passed, banning all consumable products containing THC.

HB 229 strictly defines a man and a woman according to the person’s reproductive capabilities and requires state agencies to recognize only two sexes.

SB 10 passed, requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in public schools, something Representative Curry supports.

“I don’t think it ever hurts to have a reminder of don’t steal, don’t commit false witness so many a core principal to our lives," Curry said.

And lastly, lawmakers passed a bill restricting Texas land sales to people from some foreign countries, including China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia.

The next legislative session is scheduled to begin on January 12, 2027.

Representative Curry told 25 News he’ll be working to craft several new bills to protect Texans in the meantime.