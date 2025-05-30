New bill will put blood on ambulances

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Texas lawmakers will be voting on the state budget very soon, and in that will be millions for a pilot program to put blood in ambulances.

25 News spoke with State Representative Angelia Orr about the program and a few other laws she has helped pass this legislative session. When you’re in an accident and needing blood, every moment matters.

A portion of the budget puts aside 10 million dollars for a new pilot program called “Whole Blood” which would place blood inside ambulances.

State Representative Angelia Orr says, “It’s a pilot project to carry blood on an ambulance, especially when you’re out and away from a trauma hospital.”

Another bill she sponsored, called Jenifer’s Law, passed. It was inspired by Jenifer Cleveland, a Fairfield woman who died after receiving an IV infusion at the Lux Med Spa in Wortham, TX in 2023.

State Representative Angelia Orr says, “Only a physician can delegate or supervise the elective IV to RN, APRN, or physician's assistant.”

And lastly, Orr is excited about HB 24, which passed on Thursday.

It was called the Tyrant’s Veto, and it canceled a 1927 mandate limiting housing built inside cities.

Orr says, “We’re 300,000 short of houses, so this is a big bill and will go to the governor’s desk for a signature, too.”

So, from the housing market to healthcare, Orr says she and fellow lawmakers have been working hard to keep you safe this legislative session.

Orr and others will be working in Austin over the weekend to get bills passed before the session ends on Tuesday.