Legislature passes harsher punishments to discipline Texas students

Schools in Texas can use harsher punishments for disruptive discipline children. HB 6 extends how long schools can place students in in-school suspension.

It would allow schools to give them from 3 days up to as long as they see appropriate, with the principal reviewing placement every ten days.

Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott supports the bill, saying in a statement, “As a superintendent, I believe job one when it comes to the staff and students we are responsible for, is safety. Therefore, I completely agree with the spirit of House Bill 6.”

This targets an increase in violence that has plagued schools since the pandemic.

The bill even allows students to be placed in out-of-school suspension if they have “repeated and significant” classroom disruptions.

“Teachers have been loud and clear across the state that they need further protections when it comes to student behavior," Dr. Ott said.

Another significant part of the bill allows for less severe consequences for vaping if it’s the first offense. Previously, if students were caught vaping, they could be sent to an alternative school.

The republican senator from Lubbock, who shepherded the bill in the Senate, said, “We’ve reached a crisis point where there’s just some kids that absolutely are such a deterrent to the overall learning process that we have to find a better way.”

The bill has passed the House and Senate and is now headed to the governor’s desk for his signature.