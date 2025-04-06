Texas Senate moves forward with controversial school voucher bill: community split on impact

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Senate has recently voted to advance a controversial school voucher bill, igniting a debate in the community about the implications of allocating public funds for private education..



The progression of Senate Bill 2 to the House has polarized community members, with some, like Crestview Elementary teacher Mia Guillen, arguing that it undermines public education and does not adequately support families in need.

Guillen criticizes the voucher system for potentially dismantling public schools, stating that current funding models based on daily attendance are insufficient, and the proposed $10,000 vouchers may not enhance educational opportunities for disadvantaged students.

Supporters like Michael Berlanga argue that the bill promotes parental choice and could motivate public schools to improve academic outcomes, countering claims that it primarily benefits wealthier families.

Both sides express the need for greater transparency regarding the implementation and funding of the voucher program

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After the Texas Senate’s decision Thursday afternoon to push senate bill 2 to the house floor, several people amongst our community are divided on the plan to give parents public funds for private education.

Texas House Bill 2, often referred to in the context of school voucher programs, aims to provide financial assistance to families for enrolling their children in private schools using public funds. While specific details can vary depending on the legislative session or year, the bill generally outlines a system where parents can access a certain amount of money per child—often articulated as a voucher or tax credit—that can be used for tuition and related educational expenses at private institutions, charter schools, or for home schooling.

“You’re talking about $10,000. We don’t get that now. You know we don’t see $10,000 per pupil now. And on top of that, we are funded basely solely on how many days that student has come to school, which is something that we cannot control,” said Crestview Elementary School teacher Mia Guillen,

The one-billion-dollar program comes from Texas’ budget surplus of taxpayer dollars. But Crestview Elementary school teacher Mia Guillen tells me a bill like this doesn’t help the families who need it most.

“Passing this voucher system, what they are doing is breaking us down little by little by little. You’re telling me and these kids, we don’t matter,” said Mrs. Guillen.

I sat down with Michael Berlanga, a CPA, real estate broker, and property tax consultant who is a proponent for school vouchers

I asked him what he thinks of what some are calling ‘welfare for the wealthy’.

“Yesterday listening to the committee, they talked about how this is a bill for the wealthy. What do you have to say for that?” asked 25News Reporter Dominique Leh.

“I would say that’s not a fair assessment… I don’t think the wealthy are going to suddenly change their capacity and choice to opt for many a faith based school based on their religious motivations,”

But he also believes transparency could help ease fears about school choice.

“The public school alternative is free, charter school is free and we where did the 10,000 number come from? Would be a question that will answer as to whether it’s going to be difficult to reach those whose are economically challenged,”

Berlanga ultimately believes a balance for parent choice could help improve student education.

“It’s going to challenge the public school systems to achieve academic outcomes that to date, all Texas students have not been bragging about,” said Berlanga.

But Guillen still feels like Waco ISD offers more than choice, she says they offer opportunity.

“There’s no way a student could enter Waco ISD and not accomplish the goals they have set forth themselves, whether they want to be a chef, a teacher, an attorney or politician,” said Guillen.

Guillen is asking for more transparency with the bill, and Berlanga tells me universal school choice should be up to people paying school taxes.

