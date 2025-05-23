Waco smoke shop prepares for possible statewide ban on THC products

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A proposed statewide ban on all THC products is causing concern for Texas smoke shops like Smoke De’Pot in Waco, though employees remain hopeful they can stay open by selling alternative items.



A bill passed by the Texas House on Wednesday could soon ban the sale of all THC products across the state, casting uncertainty over the future of businesses like Smoke De’Pot in Waco.

“There really is nothing we can do because we obviously have to follow whatever the store has to do,” said Caroline Clemons, a sales clerk at the local shop, which currently offers a variety of THC and hemp-based products.

Clemons and others in the industry have been watching the legislation closely. Despite the bill’s potential to dramatically impact their offerings, she remains optimistic about the store’s future.

“So even if they do end up banning all the THC stuff, then I think we’ll still be open because we still have other products we can sell,” she said.

The hemp industry has seen substantial growth in Texas since 2019 when the state legalized the sale and production of hemp. However, lawmakers have since worked toward stricter regulations, culminating in this latest legislation aiming to ban all THC-infused products.

Clemons acknowledged that while the store’s inventory may take a hit, they still plan to keep their doors open.

“It’s still up in the air what’s all going to be in here, but I know we still have a good amount of product we’re still going to be able to sell,” she said.

Even if the bill becomes law, Clemons said she and her coworkers aren't worried about their jobs.

“I don’t think any of us are afraid of our jobs because we love our boss, so we’re not worried,” she added.

The bill is expected to move forward, and if enacted, would carry legal consequences for the sale or possession of THC products. Texans caught with two or more ounces of marijuana could face up to one year in jail.

For now, shops like Smoke De’Pot are preparing for the possibility of tighter restrictions while holding onto hope that they can adapt and continue serving their customers.

