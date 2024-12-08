Toys from the Heart volunteers reflect on serving others during the holiday season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Volunteers for Toys from the Heart are helping sort donations for underprivileged and homeless children in our community. Two Baylor student groups spent Saturday helping the organization.



They are taking donations through December 10

Toy drop off locations are listed here

The organization through Sheppard's Heart Food Pantry, has held this initiative for 14 years

While the end of the semester is around the corner for Baylor students—across town at Sheppard's Heart, two student groups showed up in our community Saturday afternoon to give a helping hand.

"I've just been really aware recently of like, how much need there is in Waco. So I wanted to do something local and connect people with an organization who I knew was doing great things here."

Christian sorority Kappa Chi Alpha and multicultural sorority Zeta Phi Beta worked together to help sort donations for toys from the heart.

Toys from the Heart collects donations every year to give out Christmas gifts to underprivileged children in our community. They will serve 1,360 families this year– which is nearly 4,000 children receiving toys from the program.

"I think, like any Christian holiday, should also be just they are poured out, or someone pours out for them, despite their circumstances, and they know that they are seen, that they're loved and that they can have a toy."

Zeta Phi Beta member Makayla Williams agrees.

"Something that we really like to do is just pouring back into the community, because that's a big part of what makes our sorority, but also what makes us as human beings, human beings and followers of Christ," she said.

Makayla says serving in our community helps her think of others and remember— we are not alone in our struggles.

"When we're allowed to serve in communities outside of Baylor, we learn, hey, our struggles don't just exist on Baylor's campus or in a college mindset. They exist everywhere," Makayla said.

