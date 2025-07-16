Lacy Lakeview, other cities release TCEQ annual water quality report

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Lacy Lakeview has released its 2024 Consumer Confidence Report for its public water system, showing all test results are within acceptable ranges.

"The water that they are receiving is very safe to drink and absolutely meets all requirements," Lacy Lakeview city manager Calvin Hodde said.

Like other cities in Central Texas, Lacy Lakeview purchases its water from Waco, with Lake Waco serving as the source.

Consumer Confidence Reports (CCRs) provide detailed information about drinking water quality, including the water source, a list of regulated contaminants detected, their levels, and any potential health effects or violations.

While the city had several violations previously reported, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirms these issues are now in compliance.

When asked what the city is monitoring most closely for the upcoming year, City Manager Hodde identified two key areas.

"We just kind of watch this to make sure number one, water loss. You know, watching our water, you know, the amount of water that we lose, and also our lead and copper, we have to send those bottles out to the residents," Hodde said.

The city is encouraging residents to sign up for the OnSolve system to receive alerts, which is how they distributed this report.

"This is not any type of emergency or anything to be alarmed about, but it is public information, and that lets the citizens know that they can go onto our website and see that water report. And it also gives us the opportunity to any anything that we need to get out to the citizens for their knowledge," Hodde said.

Along with Lacy Lakeview, other municipalities have released their annual water quality reports.

The TCEQ advises that customers can stay informed about their public water systems year-round by accessing the Texas Drinking Water Watch website's live database.

The city of Lacy Lakeview is encouraging residents with more questions about the report to contact its Director of Public Works, James Wallingsford at 254-799-2458.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

