San Saba families displaced from local RV parks after weekend floods

SAN SABA, Texas (KXXV) — Multiple families in San Saba are displaced after severe flooding swept through the area over the holiday weekend, damaging houses and RV parks across the community.

"I feel like it's been one thing after another essentially and we are much luckier than a lot of people around but, you know, still a hardship nonetheless," said Kaylie Braja, a San Saba native.

The flooding has impacted several members of the same family. While Braja's home wasn't damaged, she helped evacuate her family members from a local RV park.

"As far as family goes, we're pretty much all each other has," Braja said.

Her mother and brother, Rayland, were living at Sleepy Hollow RV Park when floodwaters swept through their neighborhood. Now, they no longer have a home of their own.

"They made their home in the RV… then this came through and, you know, destroyed everything and I mean they were, they were this close to losing everything," Braja said.

Rayland said they won't be returning to an RV park because most are now closed. The flooding also impacted his fiancée's house.

"By the time she got out and with all of her things her car was already flooded at the bottom and stuff and so we just left and then we came back the next morning the road was barely open and whenever we went inside everything was just destroyed basically," Rayland said.

Three local RV parks, Cabo San Saba RV Park, Sleepy Hollow RV Park, and the city's RV park, remain closed with no timeline for reopening.

"Just thinking about everybody that is not as fortunate as us. I cry every time I open up Facebook, every time I look at the news, anything like that, I just am a big ball of tears," Braja said.

More than 100 homes in San Saba were damaged by the floods.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Bella on social media!