'It's heartbreaking': San Saba residents start flood cleanup after 100+ homes damaged

SAN SABA, Texas (KXXV) — While the nation watches the devastation unfold in Kerr County, the San Saba community is also dealing with significant damage from recent flooding. Residents are now trying to dry out and clean up their homes and properties.

"This is a big setback. Yeah, there's a lot more damage than we have anticipated," said Elisa Slider, one of dozens of residents whose home was damaged during the floods in San Saba over the holiday weekend.

Slider says her house was supposed to bring her family together.

"My mom and I decided to buy this house. My mom's a big Hallmark fan, so she thought it was like a little cute Hallmark town. And so, we got this place out here so that way we could have a place for my mom and dad to retire," Slider said.

Slider was out of town for the holiday weekend and came back to an unrecognizable home.

"It's heartbreaking. You put a lot of work into it and you're working on things and then come back and see it all just destroyed, so that kind of, that was definitely heartbreaking," she said.

To prepare for her parents moving in, Slider was in the process of renovating, but now will have to start over.

"We've been clearing it out. You can see the water line looks about almost, I would say 8 inches, and here it looks like right now, and the foundation doesn't seem so good. It looks like it's been pushed in and in different directions," she said.

San Saba County Judge Jody Fauley reports that so far they've received assessments on 104 homes affected by flood damage.

For residents in and around San Saba, County Judge Fauley continues to post updates about recovery efforts in the community on his Facebook page.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

