'The memories will last forever': Former camper remembers Camp Mystic as a 'magical place'

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Five campers and one counselor from Camp Mystic remain missing as of Friday afternoon, after devastating flash flooding claimed the lives of at least 27 people at the beloved girls' camp in Kerr County.

"This was truly a catastrophic, traumatic event for all of us, for the entire mystic community. I mean, it will probably be forever changed," said Margaret Donnelly, a former camper and counselor.

Donnelly, a third-generation camper who spent 13 summers at Camp Mystic — 10 as a camper and three as a counselor — shared her memories of the camp that has been a formative part of her life.

"The memories will last in my heart forever," Donnelly said.

Camp Mystic, founded in 1926 and approaching its centennial, was destroyed by flash flooding that has devastated the community.

"I mean, what didn't keep me coming back? It was such a special, magical place. It was like a little oasis in the middle of Texas," Donnelly said.

Among those who lost their lives was the camp's co-owner and executive director, Richard "Dick" Eastland, whom Donnelly remembers fondly for teaching young girls how to fish.

"It's just so much fun and to see the light in his eyes when he's fishing and when he's teaching us is something very special. So, you know, I took fishing, I'm pretty sure every single year that I was a camper," Donnelly said.

Donnelly carries a physical reminder of her time at Camp Mystic every day — her counselor ring.

"I was fortunate enough to receive this ring after 3 years, and I have worn it every day since. It's a gold ring. It says CM for Camp Mystic. And then on the very inside, it has my initials engraved. So it's very, very special," Donnelly said.

Through the heartbreaking headlines, Donnelly wants people to remember what made Camp Mystic special.

"Camp Mystic is such a special place. They don't care what you look like. They don't care where you came from. They don't care about race, ethnicity, or religion. They accept you with open arms. They make every single person there feel welcome and like they belong," Donnelly said.

Mystic alumni have been holding support groups and prayer circles to help each other through this difficult time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

