Things From The Heart resale store helps feed Waco families each month with Shepherd's Heart

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Each item at Things From The Heart resale store holds a memory and helps support Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry in feeding thousands of local families.

"One of my dear friends, her husband passed away, and I picked up two full SUVs full of clothing, including 34 custom suits," said Alison Sorley, executive director at Shepherd's Heart.

Those special suits were donated to help honor someone close to her heart.

"That just shows that, you know, when we lose loved ones in life, there is a way to bless someone else. And so I look at these and think of all the memories and stuff that these held," Sorley said.

Things From The Heart is a local resale store and a branch of Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry in Waco.

"Every dollar donated goes to paying for food," Sorley said.

Sales from the store on Bosque Boulevard benefit the food pantry and help feed families. It offers a wide variety of clothing for all ages, home decor, furniture and more.

25 News learned that the store is the backbone of the nonprofit, and they wouldn't be able to reach more than 8,000 families a month without it.

"Nothing's too small. Like today I was cleaning out my closet and I brought 4 pairs of shoes that no longer serve me anymore, so that's gonna go to somebody else that will be blessed. So there are little ways you can help and there's large ways you can help," Sorley said.

Things From The Heart is always looking for neighbors to donate or volunteer their time.

"It's just so important to know that sometimes there's a season in life, there's a reason in life where we're less fortunate and to be able to lift people up and help one another by coming and, um, either donating items or shopping our resale shop, coming and volunteering, those things are priceless," Sorley said.

With back-to-school season approaching, Things From The Heart will be giving away backpacks with school supplies for kids on August 2 to the first 200 people at the store.

