'A kid's smile is priceless': Toys from the Heart collecting donations locally to provide Christmas gifts

“A kid's smile, even in the face of adversity, is priceless," Bob Gager said. "It's priceless because it's genuine. It's not a fake smile.”

CEO of Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry Bob Gager is making sure kids in our community smile while getting to experience the joy and magic of Christmas. It's something close to his heart— knowing what it's like to go through hardship in life.

“I'm going to say it because I see it as a Christian value that something God put in my heart," he said. "But I grew up in the slums of Chicago, so I know what that's like.”

Toys from the Heart is an annual program in Waco organized by Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry—where families experiencing homelessness or financial hardship can receive Christmas gifts for their children. They are now accepting any toy donations.

“There's going to be so many kids, I'm hoping that we'll be able to have enough toys this year to make a good Christmas provision for those families that need help,” Bob said.

As of Wednesday morning, Bob says there are already more than 2,600 kids queued up. He expects the number to double in the next week or so.

“My heart goes out to them because they feel bad, they feel guilty because they can't give the kids what they want to,” Bob said.

Anyone can volunteer their time to help sort and wrap toys— as well as bring donations to the pantry or multiple drop-off locations.

To receive gifts for your family you can sign up on online.

