Petition launched in Marlin as community demands solutions to ongoing water crisis

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — A Marlin petition demands action and accountability from city leaders over the ongoing water crisis. Neighbors call for transparency and a long-term solution.



A petition launched in Marlin is demanding action on the ongoing water crisis.

Organizer Dustin Tucker emphasizes the need for city leaders to be transparent and accountable.

The community continues to face water access issues, with many going without water for extended periods.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For months, 25 News has been reporting on ongoing water issues in the city of Marlin.

Now, neighbors are taking the next step in their hunt for solutions, circulating a petition aimed at dealing with the ongoing water crisis.

“The petition is not just to fix the water issues but to hold the city accountable for the marlin water crisis,” petition organizer Dustin Tucker said.

Within the past year, 25 News reported several times that our neighbors went days and weeks without water.

The city went so far as to issue a disaster declaration in hopes of getting help from state leaders.

It's an ongoing issue — leaving our neighbors with lots of questions.

“ Why is the Marlin water not fixed yet? What is the city doing to correct the issue? There are still leaks going on— people are still without water in Marlin in certain areas,” Tucker said.

25 News spoke with Dustin Tucker, former Marlin resident and organizer of the petition, he said that he and other neighbors are demanding immediate change rather than delayed action.

“We’re going to keep getting it bigger and bigger until the city fixes the issues because that is what matters most," Tucker said. "The people of Marlin deserve transparency and honesty."

And hoping to gain the attention of our city leaders.

“ Right now it shows no response, no response, and no response. We just want transparency,” Tucker said.

More information on the petition can be found here.



