'Marlin is a poor town': Marlin mayor addresses concerns over long-time water issues

MARLIN, Texas — “Marlin is a poor town — we aren't going to be able to move forward like we need to move forward,” said Marlin Mayor, Susan Byrd.

"It's frustrating to think that these are the same issues from when I first came here in 2006, and nothing has really changed that much,” said longtime Marlin resident Pam Kelly.

Kelly is one of many in the community with major concerns about the city's water.

25 News has been sharing stories for months about the numerous water issues in Marlin, including the complete loss of service due to freezing temperatures in January..

In hopes of getting some answers, 25 News reporter Madison Myers sat down with Marlin Mayor Susan Byrd.

She says things are in the works to secure drinking water, including using Brushy Creek as a secondary water source for the city.

"That's moving along because everybody needs a water source, and Falls County and Limestone County are unique in their needs for water sources,” Byrd said.

But some residents say they don't believe the creek is the best option for the community.

"In my opinion, as it's planned… Brushy Creek is not a sustainable resource for our future," Kelly said.

"I personally am opposed to spending money on any new surface containment for water until they solve the evaporation problem because it's only going to get worse."

Mayor Byrd says she is also working with the county to address things like broken pipes throughout the city.

The city is also getting millions from the state, but the mayor claims Marlin doesn't actually receive that money.

She mentioned that the city has left over funds from a $2.4 million bond, but the majority of that money was spent by her predecessors.

"Previous administration spent $1.8 million of that $2.4 million on street repairs that didn't last and were improperly done,” Byrd said.

Despite the uncertainty about projects and funds, Mayor Byrd says she's looking forward to more improvements in the city.

"I think we're going to see a lot of progress in the next year, and then after that, we'll see,” she said.